Josh McDaniels: I feel good about what we can do with Derek Carr as our QB

With a new regime led by head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler, the Raiders and Derek Carr have an important decision to make about the quarterback’s future with Las Vegas.

Carr is entering the last year of his contract with the club after helping lead the team to its second playoff appearance in his eight years.

But Carr’s leadership also undoubtedly helped hold the team together during a particularly turbulent 2021 season for Las Vegas.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, McDaniels said the Raiders and Carr have not yet started to discuss a contract extension. But McDaniels also sounded comfortable proceeding with Carr as the team’s QB1.

“No specific things relative to extending that at this point. But that doesn’t mean it’s not going to change,” McDaniels said. “We are aware of where we’re at on that and that process. I think we’re just trying to get everything kind of set now in the building. Our staff, this has been a big chunk of this first three or four weeks is trying to put the right people in place here. I’ve met and spoken to Derek a number of times now, just trying to begin our relationship. I think it’s really an important one — the head coach, the play caller, the quarterback — getting to know one another as people. Kind of how we think, how we work. The football part of that will come later, which I think is also an important part of the puzzle.

“But really happy with the opportunity that I’ve had to get to know him. He’s there in Nevada, he stays there in Nevada. So we’re aware of where things are and, again, as I said when I was introduced, I’m really looking forward to working with him. He’s won a lot of games. I feel good about what we can do with Derek as our quarterback.”

Carr completed 68.4 percent of his passes for a career-high 4,804 yards with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 2021. The Raiders had their second winning record of Carr’s tenure to capture a Wild Card berth.