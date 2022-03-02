Kevin Colbert doesn’t close the door on staying with the Steelers, in a different role

Getty Images

Steelers G.M. Kevin Colbert has decided that it’s time to retire as General Manager of the team. It doesn’t mean his time with the Steelers will definitely be ending.

Colbert told PFT Live on Tuesday that he possibly will continue with the Steelers, in a different role.

“We’ve left the door open,” Colbert said. “I don’t want to be hindering anybody’s growth if they come into this position. Can I help but not hinder? We’ll leave that open and we’ll understand where it is once we make those decisions. I certainly don’t want to be in anybody’s way. If I can contribute, great. If not, then so be it. We’ll all move on.”

This answer implies that, if things don’t work for Colbert in a supporting role in Pittsburgh, maybe it would work for him somewhere else. And every team should be considering a role for Colbert, even if it’s something as simple as, “Find us quality receivers in rounds two through six.” Because no one can do that like Colbert can.