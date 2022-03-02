Kevin Stefanski on Jarvis Landry: There are situations that are hard

Getty Images

The Browns already moved on from Odell Beckham Jr. Now, it appears they are headed for a breakup with Beckham’s best friend, Jarvis Landry.

Since the season ended, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry twice has sounded as if he was saying goodbye to Landry. Berry said Tuesday he was “grateful” for everything Landry had done in Cleveland.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said nothing Wednesday to change the thinking that Landry is headed elsewhere.

“With all of these things, you wait and see how it all plays out,” Stefanski said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I think you guys know how I feel about Jarvis. I know Jarvis knows how I feel about Jarvis. We’ll see how it all plays out.

“I think you’ve seen countless examples of this is a business. I think the players understand that, and sometimes there are situations that are hard. We’ll work through all of those. Ultimately, we just have to let this one play out.”

Landry is entering the final season of a five-year, $75.5 million deal he signed upon being traded from Miami in 2018. Landry carries a $16.4 million cap number, but the Browns would save $14.9 million against the cap if they were to release him. They’d have $1.5 million in dead cap money if they chose that route.

In 12 games, Landry caught 52 passes for 570 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 2021.

Without Landry agreeing to a restructure, all signs point to the Browns releasing the receiver.