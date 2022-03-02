Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: Danielle Hunter someone we want to work with going forward

Getty Images

One of the decisions that Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will have to make early in his first season in the job will have to do with edge rusher Danielle Hunter.

Hunter is due an $18 million roster bonus early in the new league year and would have a $26.1 million cap hit if the team picks it up. After playing just seven games over the last two seasons because of injuries, there’s been speculation about the Vikings parting ways with Hunter.

There’s also been discussion of ways to keep him in the fold while lessening that cap hit and Adofo-Mensah hinted at an attempt to go that route when discussing Hunter at the Scouting Combine.

“Really good player. Incredible person. We were talking about traveling,” Adofo-Mensah said, via the team’s website. “Again, one of those things you love about an NFL relationship. He was traveling somewhere I had been, and we caught up about that. He is a really good football player, and to build championship teams you need a lot of really good football players. He is somebody who we want to continue to work with going forward, and we’re excited to talk through all of the possibilities with that.”

Adofo-Mensah didn’t have an update on Hunter’s recovery from the torn pec that ended his 2021 season, but the rest of his comments on the edge rusher suggest the team isn’t worried about him being healthy enough to go this year.