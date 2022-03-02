Kyle Rudolph says farewell to the Giants

Getty Images

When Giants General Manager Joe Schoen met with the media from the Scouting Combine on Tuesday, one of his main messages was that the team needed to clean up the cap mess created under the watch of his predecessor Dave Gettleman.

Schoen said that the process would begin soon and it looks like the ball got rolling on Wednesday. Tight end Kyle Rudolph posted a series of tweets thanking the Giants for the opportunity to play for them in 2021 and saying that he is looking forward to what’s next for him. Multiple reports confirm he’s been informed of his release.

Rudolph signed a two-year deal with the team as a free agent last year and cutting him frees up $5 million of cap room for the NFC East club. Rudolph had 26 catches for 257 yards and a touchdown in 16 games.

Evan Engram is set for free agency, so the Giants are on track to have a very different looking tight end group when they take the field under new head coach Brian Daboll.