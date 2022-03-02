Larry Fitzgerald’s father calls Kyler Murray “spoiled”

Getty Images

A few anonymous sources out of Arizona have been quoted criticizing quarterback Kyler Murray this offseason. Now someone is putting his name on some criticism of Murray: Larry Fitzgerald Sr., the father of Murray’s former Cardinals teammate, future Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald Sr., a longtime sports writer who frequently offers opinions on the news of the day in sports, replied on Twitter to a tweet criticizing Murray with some criticism of his own.

“He’s spoiled,” Fitzgerald Sr. wrote, “brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great talent.He’s never been humbled keep working.”

Fitzgerald Sr. is only offering his own opinion and not speaking for his son, although it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s basing his opinion on things his son has told him. Fitzgerald Sr. may have heard some of the same things that led Chris Mortensen of ESPN to report on Super Bowl Sunday that there are people in Arizona who see Murray as “self-centered, immature and finger pointer.”

Publicly, the Cardinals have insisted they believe in Murray and are committed to him as their franchise quarterback. For his part, Murray has done what a fictional Cardinal once did and said through his agent that he’ll believe the team is committed to him when they show him the money.