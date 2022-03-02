Lovie Smith hoping for speedy resolution to Deshaun Watson situation

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson didn’t play at all last year and isn’t expected to play in Houston ever again. But Texans coach Lovie Smith thinks Watson will be playing somewhere, and he hopes that gets resolved soon.

Smith said today that he can be patient, but he’s hoping for a prompt resolution.

“I know Deshaun is an excellent football player. Excellent football players need to be playing somewhere in the NFL. Hopefully that’ll happen, and if it’s not with us, somewhere else. As I see it, both of us, eventually, are going to benefit from the situation, I just can’t wait for that to speed up a little bit,” Smith said.

Watson is accused of sexual misconduct with 22 different female massage therapists, and those accusations could put Watson in legal jeopardy as well as getting him suspended by the NFL. But there are still some teams willing to trade for Watson when trades become possible at the start of the league year in two weeks. And that may be when the Texans send Watson elsewhere.