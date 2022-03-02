Malik Willis: Can’t focus on other people’s opinions, somebody’s always gonna think you’re trash

Getty Images

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis knows there’s a wide range of opinions about him among NFL draft evaluators. But he doesn’t much care about those opinions.

Willis said today that his focus is entirely on things he can control, like his interactions with the teams that are talking to him this week at the Scouting Combine, and he’ll never be someone who tries to please the masses.

“Somebody’s always gonna think you’re trash,” Willis said. “Everybody’s gonna have an opinion of you, so if you focus so hard on whatever everybody’s opinion is of you, you’re never gonna be happy. I want to be happy, so I’m not gonna think about it. You can say what you want to. I’m going to let the opinion of people I trust and can respect affect me.”

That’s a healthy attitude for a young quarterback, who is virtually guaranteed to have some growing pains and hear some harsh criticism at some point in his career. Willis will block out that noise.