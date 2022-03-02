Matt Corral: No regrets about playing in bowl game despite ankle injury

Getty Images

Quarterback Matt Corral will not be throwing or doing other on-field work at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week because he’s continuing to recover from the ankle injury he suffered while playing for Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

Corral’s decision to play in that game drew some attention as other possible first-round picks have sat out bowl games in recent years in order to focus on being as healthy as possible for making the pre-draft rounds. Corral is at the Combine for other medical checks and meetings with teams and said Wednesday that he has not second-guessed his decision to play in January when teams have asked him about it.

“They asked if I regretted it, and I said, ‘Absolutely not,'” Corral said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “I never thought about opting out. . . . It was never a thought in my mind. I was going to play regardless.”

Corral is expected to work out at Ole Miss’ Pro Day on March 24 and a good showing in that session should alleviate any concerns about the ankle being a lingering issue as he kicks off his professional career.