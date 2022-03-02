Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers has a lot to think about, I won’t be overbearing urging him to come back

Getty Images

Packers coach Matt LaFleur is trying to strike the right balance in making sure Aaron Rodgers knows how much everyone wants him back in Green Bay, while giving Rodgers the space he needs to make his decision.

LaFleur said he and Rodgers are in consistent and respectful communication.

“I know it’s a lot to take on. He’s got a lot to think about,” LaFleur said, via Packers.com. “I don’t want to be overbearing and tell him every day how much we love him and how much we want him back.”

The Packers have said they want Rodgers to make up his mind before the league year starts in two weeks, although it’s clear that the Packers aren’t going to rush Rodgers, and if he takes longer than two weeks, the Packers will adjust accordingly. They’ll take Rodgers back whenever he wants to come back. If he eventually decides he wants to come back.