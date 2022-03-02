Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers played a “significant role” in Tom Clements’ return

Getty Images

The first sign that Aaron Rodgers was leaning toward a return to the Packers came when the team announced Tom Clements as their quarterbacks coach on Feb. 18. The quarterback and Clements previously worked together in Green Bay from 2006-16.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers played a “significant role” in Clements unretiring to rejoin the Packers.

“Certainly when you have a player of (Rodgers’) caliber, as important as he’s been to this organization and then when he credits and gives somebody like that so much praise like to me you’d be foolish not to listen to that, so that’s why I wanted to go sit down with Tom,” LaFleur said, via video from Adriana Torres of WBAY.

The Packers, though, still don’t have a definite answer about Rodgers’ future. The team is giving the league MVP his space, with a decision expected before the start of free agency in two weeks.

LaFleur has stayed in touch with Rodgers, while, at the same time, trying not to badger him.

“You always want to be respectful, because I know it’s a lot to take on,” LaFleur said, via video from Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “He’s got a lot to think about. Certainly, I’m making sure that I consistently communicate with him, but also want to be respectful of his time and the process he has to go through.”