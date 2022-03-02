Panthers “still open” to re-signing Cam Newton

Getty Images

Cam Newton remained a free agent for 95 days from the time the Panthers released him until he agreed to terms with the Patriots on June 28, 2020. When the Patriots cut him last Aug. 31, the quarterback was a free agent for 77 days before the Panthers re-signed him.

He becomes a free agent for a third time later this month.

Newton, 32, said after the season that he would continue his career but only in the right situation.

The Panthers haven’t ruled out a Newton return as they look around at their options besides Sam Darnold, who remains on the roster.

“We’re still open to Cam,” General Manager Scott Fitterer said, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “But again, we want to have that conversation with him directly.”

The Panthers will sit down face-to-face with the former No. 1 overall pick before free agency starts March 16.

It seems unlikely, based on what he did in 2021, that the Panthers will re-sign him. The question is: Will anyone? His teams are 13-23 with Newton as the starter over the past four seasons, with Newton throwing 36 touchdowns, 29 interceptions and posting an 84.7 passer rating while rushing for 1,308 yards and 21 touchdowns.