Pete Carroll: We have no intention of trading Russell Wilson

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is likely to take the first seat in the quarterback carousel, Seattle’s Russell Wilson could be the second.

But at least for now, it doesn’t look like Wilson is going to leave the Pacific Northwest.

After Wilson said in an interview with the TODAY Show on Tuesday that he loves Seattle and it’s great, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday that the team doesn’t intend to trade Wilson.

Though Carroll did note that General Manager John Schneider is open to discussing anyone on the roster, including the team’s top players.

“At this time of year, there’s conversations about everybody. We’re talking about everybody,” Carroll said. “And that’s commonplace for us to have conversations with teams about all of the players — particularly marquee players. And that’s not changed. It’s been the same every year we’ve been here. So it’s the same as it’s been. We have no intention of making any move there. But the conversations, John has to feel those — he always has. But nothing specific to that.”

In 2021, the Seahawks finished with their first losing record since Wilson took over as quarterback in 2012. Seattle has been to the playoffs in three of the last four years. But the club hasn’t made it back to the NFC Championship Game since losing Super Bowl XLIX to the Patriots.