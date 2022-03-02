Rams, Aaron Donald talking about a new contract

Getty Images

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald‘s possible retirement became a topic of conversation before the Super Bowl, but indications have been that Donald will remain with the team for the 2022 season and that continued to be the case on Wednesday.

General Manager Les Snead told reporters that he wouldn’t say anything with certainty, but that Donald’s retirement is “not a concern” at the moment. Snead also said that the team is talking about a new contract with the three-time defensive player of the year.

Donald is currently signed through the 2024 season and has a base salary of $9.25 million for 2022. He also has a cap number of $26.75 million and an extension could knock that down at a time when the Rams could use cap space to make other moves designed to keep their Super Bowl champs together.

The same would be true of an extension for quarterback Matthew Stafford and Snead indicated that talks are also progressing on that front.