Rams want Odell Beckham to return but knee injury factors into timeline

Rams receiver Odell Beckham tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Super Bowl LVI. He had surgery Feb. 22.

That creates a question of when doctors will clear him to return to football activities.

Beckham tore the same ACL on Oct. 25, 2020, and returned to the field Sept. 26, 2021. So it could be a while before Beckham is back playing.

That, Rams General Manager Les Snead admitted, will factor into the team’s structure and timeline for a potential return for Beckham to Los Angeles.

Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports Snead said, “Yes, we would definitely like to” re-sign Beckham, who will become a free agent later this month.

Beckham appeared to find a home after signing with the Rams in November. He caught 27 passes for 305 yards with five touchdowns in the regular season for Los Angeles and added 23 receptions for 339 yards with three scores in the postseason.