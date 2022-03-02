Report: Steelers interviewed Louis Riddick for G.M. opening this week

Getty Images

There was word early last month that the Steelers would interview Louis Riddick for their General Manager opening and that conversation has reportedly taken place.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Steelers and Riddick spoke in Indianapolis this week.

Riddick has been part of ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast team for the last couple of years and was an analyst for the network before taking that job. Before moving into broadcasting, Riddick spent more than a decade working in the Washington and Philadelphia personnel departments and his name has come up in conjunction with other G.M. openings in recent years.

The Steelers have interviewed 10 other outside candidates and a couple of in-house options to take over the G.M. job from Kevin Colbert when he steps down after the draft.