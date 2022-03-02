Robert Saleh: Improving defense will help Zach Wilson

Getty Images

The Jets have two of the first 10 picks in this year’s draft, a lot of cap space to use during free agency, and plenty of places on the roster that could use attention this offseason.

Quarterback Zach Wilson might benefit from an upgrade in receiving options and on the offensive line, but head coach Robert Saleh pointed to a different way of helping the 2021 first-round pick out when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

Saleh said, via multiple reporters, that the team has defensive upgrades at the “front of our minds” because it would help avoid putting Wilson in a position of playing from behind or trying to win shootouts on a regular basis. The Jets were 32nd in both points and yards allowed during the 2021 season.

With their draft capital and cap space, the Jets have options about how they can approach fixing the defense ahead of Saleh’s second season and the coach’s comments suggest they’ll be using everything in their power to get it done.