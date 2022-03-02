Seahawks “hopeful” they can re-sign Rashaad Penny

Getty Images

The Seahawks want Rashaad Penny back, but it is going to be a challenge for the team to keep him.

Penny is scheduled to become a free agent later this month.

Penny’s confidence “just soared” last season, coach Pete Carroll said, as the former first-round choice rushed for 671 yards and six touchdowns in the final five games.

“Hopefully we can get him back,” Carroll said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

When healthy, Penny has been productive in averaging 5.6 yards per carry for his career. But he has missed 28 games in four seasons.

The Seahawks don’t know Chris Carson‘s future yet after a neck injury limited him to four games last season. The team is hopeful he is back, too.

“His workouts are going well. He’s in good spirits. He’s looking forward to playing and getting back and all that,” Carroll said, via Brandon Gustafson of 710Sports.com. “Anytime you have a neck surgery, it’s obviously very intricate and all and we’ve got to see how that works out. You know how much I’ve always loved Chris. I’d love to get him back if we can get him back.”