T.Y. Hilton told Colts he wants to keep playing

Getty Images

When the 2021 season came to an end, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton wasn’t sure whether he’d look to keep playing or not.

It appears Hilton has come to a decision. Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said on Tuesday that Hilton indicated he wants to play an 11th NFL season.

Hilton missed seven games due to various injuries last season and finished the year with 23 catches for 331 yards and four touchdowns. Ballard said that Hilton’s football knowledge has helped him make up for any slip in his physical skills.

“T.Y. can still play,” Ballard said, via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. “One, he’s about as smart as any player I’ve ever been around. He just knows how to play the game. Even though his skillset isn’t the same as it was three or four years ago, his instincts and his level of understand what’s happening . . . he knows how to play.”

Hilton may still be able to play, but the Colts have to decide if another year with the veteran is the best thing for an offense that needs to be more productive than it was a year ago. That decision may be impacted by their quarterback situation and the team is still sorting that out with the new league year a couple of weeks away.