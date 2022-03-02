Tom Telesco not talking about Bryan Bulaga’s future with the Chargers

Getty Images

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga has played only 11 games with the Chargers after signing a three-year, $30 million deal before the 2020 season. He is scheduled to count $14.083 million against the cap, and the Chargers will save $10.75 million against their cap by releasing him.

So it seems unlikely Bulaga plays out his contract with the Chargers and quite likely the team releases him.

But Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said the team has made no decision on Bulaga’s future.

“Undetermined right now,” Telesco said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Daily News. “We’ll have time to work through those decisions moving forward.”

The Chargers surely know Bulaga’s future with the team, and they will have to make that decision known before Bulaga is due a $2.5 million roster bonus later this month.

Bulaga, who will turn 33 this month, has played 126 games in 12 seasons. He is recovering from core muscle surgery in October.