Washington trying to “cover every base” in search for QB

Getty Images

Washington went into last offseason with a need for a franchise quarterback, but a trade bid for Matthew Stafford didn’t work out and the team resisted any moves up the draft board to take one in the first round.

That left them with Ryan Fitzpatrick as the opening day starter and, after Fitzpatrick’s hip injury, Taylor Heinicke running the offense the rest of the way. It also left them in need of a quarterback again this offseason and the message from head coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday was that the team is going to be “very proactive” in finding that players.

Rivera said at his Scouting Combine press conference that they are “trying to truly cover every base” when it comes to exploring options for free agency, trade, and in the draft. Rivera said going with a rookie wouldn’t be ideal, but that he’d be comfortable with it because of the makeup of the roster.

When it comes to a trade, Rivera didn’t put a limit on what the team would be willing to offer in order to land the right guy.

“There’s an old saying: ‘What are you willing to pay for that Major League Baseball card? Whatever you pay, that’s what you think the value is,” Rivera said. “So, when you get in these negotiations with another team, it’s whatever they’re asking for, is it what you’re willing to pay for? Then that’s what it is. Does anybody really care what was traded for Matthew Stafford last year? No.”

The Rams landed Stafford last year and got what they wanted out of the deal. Rivera and the Commanders are looking to make the same kind of splash this offseason.