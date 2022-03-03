Andrew Booth won’t do on-field drills at Scouting Combine

Getty Images

One of the top cornerback prospects in this year’s draft will not be doing on-field work at this week’s Scouting Combine.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Clemson’s Andrew Booth injured his quad a few days ago while training for the 40-yard dash. The strain will keep him from taking part in drills in Indianapolis.

Clemson is holding its Pro Day on March 17. It’s unclear if Booth will be well enough to get on the field at that point.

Booth had 68 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, a sack, and 14 passes defensed in three years with the Tigers. That performance has put him in the first round of many mock drafts, but it remains to be seen how things will play out in the real version.