Andrew Whitworth says he’ll decide on retirement in next week or two

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth hasn’t decided yet whether he’ll keep playing or retire, but it sounds like he’ll decide before the start of the league year on March 16.

Whitworth said on NFL Network that he expects to make a retirement decision within the next week or two. The Rams would certainly like to know whether Whitworth is staying or going by the time free agency starts. Losing Whitworth would leave a hole on their offensive line, but it would also open up some salary cap space. Whitworth is due a $9 million base salary this season.

Rams General Manager Les Snead said he has a good idea what Whitworth is going to do, but he declined to say what that is.

Whitworth did say he is still working out and staying in shape, so if he does decide to play he’ll be good to go for the offseason program. But indications around the Rams are that most expect the 40-year-old Whitworth to walk away.