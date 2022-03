Getty Images

His football career may be over. His rap career is just beginning. Maybe.

Regardless, Antonio Brown will perform at the Rolling Loud festival in July. He’ll be one of the performers on a day that culiminates in Kanye West taking the stage.

Brown and West have become close friends recently, and Brown has urged West to buy the Denver Broncos.

The long-time NFL receiver had his career implode in January. It’s unclear whether anyone will give him his latest second chance. Brown turns 34 on July 10.