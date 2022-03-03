Blake Jarwin had hip surgery, outlook for next season uncertain

Getty Images

Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin returned for a couple of late-season games after an extended stay on injured reserve with a hip injury, but the issue required further attention this offseason and it will reportedly result in another long absence from the field.

According to multiple reports, Jarwin had surgery on his hip last month. The operation was an unusual one for a football player and is more commonly performed on athletes from other sports.

Jarwin is looking at months of rehab and even the shorter end of the timeline would leave him doubtful to be ready to play at the start of next season.

Jarwin had 11 catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. He has 70 catches for 780 yards and 11 touchdowns over five seasons in Dallas.

The injury and long recovery timeline could make it likelier that the Cowboys tag or re-sign tight end Dalton Schultz before the start of free agency.