Brandon Beane on promoting Ken Dorsey: Continuity for Josh Allen was important

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been one of the best players in football over the last two seasons, perhaps best illustrated by his stellar performance in Buffalo’s loss to Kansas City in the divisional round.

So when Buffalo had to replace offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who left the organization to become the Giants’ head coach, the club didn’t want much to change for the 25-year-old quarterback.

That’s a big part of why the Bills promoted Ken Dorsey from quarterbacks coach to OC.

“We definitely interviewed some other guys and got some different perspectives,” General Manager Brandon Beane said at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, via Chris Brown of the team’s website. “But in the end being able to keep so many things the same for Josh was important. Part of our plan when we got started was continuity for Josh, from the coaching staff, the organization, the plays, the protections. Even though we’ve got a new O-line coach [Aaron Kromer], we don’t have to change all the protections. He’s coming in to kind of learn our system. The more we can keep the same for Josh, the easier it will be to assimilate. Ken [Dorsey] is going to have his own nuances, everybody does, to how they do things. But a lot will be the same.

“So even though we’ve lost a lot of people, I don’t feel a lot is going to change for Josh, for the most part.”

The Bills hired Dorsey to be their quarterbacks coach in 2019 and added passing game coordinator to his title in 2021. He was previously the Panthers’ quarterbacks coach from 2013-2017.