Devin McCourty training with the intent of playing in 2022

Getty Images

After the Patriots lost to the Bills in the first round of the playoffs, Patriots safety Devin McCourty said he was “definitely going to take my time” before deciding whether to continue playing in 2022.

McCourty has apparently taken enough time to come to a decision. Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com reports that McCourty told him that he is training with the intent of remaining an active player.

Assuming McCourty doesn’t have a change of heart, the next question will be where McCourty plays. He’s spent the last 12 seasons with New England, but is set for free agency if he doesn’t re-sign with the team before the start of the new league year later this month.

McCourty had 60 tackles and three interceptions while starting every game for the sixth straight season. He added eight more tackles in the playoff loss, which marked the 24th postseason start of his run in New England.