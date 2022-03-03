Doug Pederson would like DJ Chark back with Jaguars

Getty Images

New Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson‘s success in the job will have a lot to do with how well quarterback Trevor Lawrence plays in 2022 and beyond, so surrounding him with players who can maximize his talent would be a plus for Jacksonville.

Injuries kept them from being able to do that in 2021. Running back Travis Etienne missed the entire season and wide receiver DJ Chark fractured his ankle in Week Four. Etienne’s under contract for three more years, but Chark is set for free agency in a couple of weeks.

During an appearance on 1010XL Wednesday, Pederson said he’d like to have Chark back as a receiving option for the 2021 first overall pick.

“You think about James Robinson, you think about Travis Etienne, you think about even, you know, hopefully we get DJ Chark back,” Pederson said, via John Shipley of SI.com. “I mean, you think about some of these younger receivers that we do have and there is some skill and ability there that we are excited as a staff to get going with. We have some work to do obviously. It is not there yet and that is why we are here. We are evaluating, and we are going to add some talent, add some depth through free agency and the draft and, you know, that is the process and that is what helps you win.”

Chark had seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns before getting hurt. If Pederson has his way, he’ll be adding to those totals next season.