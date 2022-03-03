Edgerrin James faces bench warrant to failing to appear in court on a business dispute

Getty Images

There’s one very basic rule regarding the justice system, regardless of the subject matter or the form of proceeding. In certain circumstances, you’ve got show to up.

Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James has a problem, because he apparently has failed to show up in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta.

On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court order requiring James to appear in court today, March 3, to show cause regarding his failure to comply with a past order to provide responses to discovery requests filed following the issuance of a judgment in the case. She previously issued a standing fine of $1,000 per day for James’s ongoing failure to comply.

“To date, nearly 140 days has passed and Defendant has not complied with the Court’s order,” the February 17 order explains. This translates to fines of roughly $140,000 — and that was two weeks ago.

The February 17 order explains that James must appear in person, and that the failure to do so would result in the issuance of a warrant for his arrest. James, per a source with knowledge of the situation, did not appear. This means that he’s now facing an arrest or not showing up.

It’s unknown why he continues to fail to comply with court orders. It’s possible that he simply hasn’t been properly apprised of the situation by his lawyers. If he has been made aware of the various requirements and deadlines, then the only reasonable conclusion is that he has decided to thumb his nose at the court.