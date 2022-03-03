Eric DeCosta hopeful Ravens can bring Calais Campbell back

Getty Images

Calais Campbell took part in Super Bowl coverage for Sky Sports last month and the veteran defensive lineman said after the game that he wants to play in 2022 in order to try for the ring that the Rams earned by beating the Bengals.

In a press conference from Indianapolis on Wednesday, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said that the team is interested in having Campbell back on the roster for his 15th NFL season.

“We have exchanged text messages,” DeCosta said, via the team’s website. “I don’t want to speak for Calais, but I asked Calais, I basically said, ‘Listen, if you want to play, I’d like you to let me know at some point because we thought you had a good year, you are a good player. I have a lot of admiration for Calais as a person and as a player and as a leader. I’m hopeful that we can bring him back. We’d love to bring him back. He’s a guy that plays winning football and he does as much for the team and the organization in the building as he does on the field. I have a lot of respect for him.”

Campbell has spent the last two seasons in Baltimore. He had 77 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in 27 regular season games for Baltimore.