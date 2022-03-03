Evan Neal: Would be extremely special to go first overall

Getty Images

The University of Alabama has sent a lot of players to the NFL over the years and a good number of them have been first-round picks, but the list of first overall picks is a very short one.

Running back Harry Gilmer went at the top of the draft to Washington in 1948, but no other player from the school has ever gone No. 1 in the NFL draft. Quarterback Joe Namath was the first overall pick of the 1965 AFL draft, however.

That drought could end this year with offensive tackle Evan Neal. Neal is one of a few players in the mix to join the Jaguars and currently has the best odds of heading to Jacksonville. He said at his Scouting Combine press conference that he believes the whole state would be proud of him if that happens and he said on PFT Live that it would also be meaningful for an offensive lineman to go at the top of the draft.

“It’d be extremely special,” Neal said. “I feel like every guy has dreams of being the No. 1 pick at some point. For that to be me and for that to be an offensive lineman, that’s be extremely special for sure.”

Neal won’t be working out at the Combine, so the Jaguars and all the rest of the NFL’s teams will have to wait a bit to cover that part of their pre-draft prep.