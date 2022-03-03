Former Charger Shane Olivea dies at 40

Getty Images

The Chargers announced on Thursday that their former tackle Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40.

Olivea was a seventh-round pick of the team in 2004 as part of a group of 14 selections from Ohio State. He went on to start 57 of the team’s 64 games over his first four seasons in the league. He also played in five postseason games for the team.

Olivea’s run with the Chargers ended early in 2008 while he was dealing with a painkiller addiction. He went to rehab later that year and a brief comeback attempt with the Giants ended when Olivea hurt his back.

We send our condolences to Olivea’s family and loved ones on their loss.