Haason Reddick is expected to hit the open market

Getty Images

Haason Reddick broke out in 2020 with 12.5 sacks for the Cardinals and the edge rusher landed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Panthers to show that he could provide the same kind of production two years in a row.

The Panthers didn’t have much success as a team in 2021, but Reddick did his part to show that he wasn’t a one-hit wonder. Reddick recorded 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for Carolina and it looks like he’ll be taking those numbers onto the open market.

Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer said he’s spoken with Reddick’s agent and that the expectation is that Reddick is going to become an unrestricted free agent in a couple of weeks.

“Haason has earned the right to go out and see what he can get,” Fitterer said, via Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer. “He’s got two years in a row with double-digit sacks. He’s going to command a lot of money on the market. I’m happy for him. We just want the dialogue to be open, give us a chance, and we’ll see where it goes.”

The Panthers re-signed Frankie Luvu last month and head coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that he is “a guy who is going to start for us and play at a high level,” which leads to more of an expectation that Reddick will be moving on in free agency.