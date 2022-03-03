Louisiana Supreme Court will hear arguments in killing of Joe McKnight

Posted by Charean Williams on March 3, 2022, 12:40 AM EST
Louisiana’s Supreme Court will decide whether the man who killed former NFL running back Joe McKnight in 2016 can be tried again for murder after his conviction on a lesser charge was overturned, the Associated Press reports.

Ronald Gasser shot McKnight in a road rage killing. Prosecutors argued Gasser was the aggressor, while his attorneys argued he shot McKnight in self-defense.

Authorities in the New Orleans suburb of Jefferson Parish originally charged Gasser with second-degree murder. The jury instead convicted Gasser of manslaughter.

That verdict was overturned by a United States Supreme Court ruling in 2020 that outlawed split-jury verdicts. The jury in Gasser’s trial convicted him in a 10-2 vote.

A state district judge in Gretna ruled, and a state appellate panel agreed in a 2-1 ruling, that trying Gasser again on the murder charge would violate his constitutional protection against double jeopardy.

The Louisiana Supreme Court has not yet set a date to hear arguments.

McKnight played three seasons for the Jets and one with the Chiefs.