Matt Rhule: Only pressure I feel is to be really good this season

Getty Images

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule hasn’t put together a winning team in his first two seasons on the job and that led to some chatter that he might not make it to a third year in Carolina.

Rhule kept his job, but the lack of success to this point in his tenure will lead many to put him on the hot seat heading into next season. On Wednesday, Rhule said that he’s not allowing that to add to the pressure that he already feels to succeed.

“If you’re a coach in the league and you don’t feel the pressure to win every year, if you don’t feel like, ‘I’ve got to improve the team,’ then what kind of coach are you? I want to make the team better,” Rhule said, via the team website. “And I want the fans to have something. It’s been a while since we’ve had a team that’s better than what we are right now. The only pressure I feel is to be really really good for our players, for our coaches, for our fans. So I think we’ve done the staff right, now we’ll do the Combine right. Free agency, we’ve re-signed a couple of our own players. Now we’ll continue to do that. Be active as much as can in the free-agent market, and hopefully have a good draft.”

Finding the right quarterback after two seasons of trying to win with Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, and P.J. Walker would be a big help to Rhule’s bid for better results and that’s a major focus of the Panthers’ time at this week’s Scouting Combine.