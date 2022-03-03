Memphis receiver Calvin Austin impresses at the Scouting Combine

Getty Images

Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin is looking good at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Austin ran an impressive 4.32-second 40-yard dash today, confirming that he’ll be one of the fastest players at any position in this year’s draft class. Austin also had an outstanding broad jump of 11 feet, 3 inches.

That impressive athleticism is no surprise, as Austin also ran track at Memphis. In fact, he initially went to Memphis primarily to run on the track team and walked on to the football team.

Eventually he made football his primary focus, and he topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons, being named first-team All-AAC in both 2020 and 2021.

Austin measured at just under 5-foot-8, so his height will be a question for some NFL teams. But there’s no doubt that he has the athletic talent to make plays with the ball in his hands.