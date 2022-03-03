Mickey Loomis: Jameis Winston an option for us, we hope we’re an option for him

Getty Images

The Saints head into the 2022 season with uncertainty about who will be their starting quarterback and the prospect of running it back with their opening day starter from last season remains on the table.

Jameis Winston‘s 2021 season ended with a torn ACL in the seventh game of the season, but the injury did not close the door on his return to New Orleans. A recent report indicated the Saints were talking to him about a new deal and General Manager Mickey Loomis confirmed that Winston remains in the picture as the Saints move toward the start of the new league year.

“Jameis is an option for us and we hope we’re an option for Jameis,” Loomis said, via Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

The first post-surgery video of Winston running surfaced earlier this week and continued success on the rehab front will make it likelier that he’s starting in Week One again this time around.