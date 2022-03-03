Mike Vrabel: Ryan Tannehill is not the only person out there making mistakes

Getty Images

After the Titans fell to the Bengals 19-16 in the divisional round, quarterback Ryan Tannehill faced some significant criticism.

After tossing just 13 interceptions in 28 games over the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Tannehill threw 14 of them in 2021. Then he tossed three in the loss to Cincinnati, including one with 28 seconds left that allowed the Bengals to kick a game-winning field goal as time expired.

At the NFL Scouting Combine this week, head coach Mike Vrabel gave another endorsement of his team’s quarterback entering 2022.

“Ryan has won too many games for us, been a part of too many huge victories for us, done too much for us, to [view that he’s not our guy],” Vrabel said, via Ben Arthur of The Tennessean. “We have to be better. That’s unacceptable. Ryan knows that. He’ll tell you that. You can’t make some of those mistakes.

“But he’s also not the only person out there making mistakes. It will never be about one person because we know how critical the quarterback is to the success of the team.”

As Vrabel explained it, every position on the offense has to be better for Tennessee in 2022.

“Yeah, we threw [14] interceptions,” Vrabel said. “But there was a quarterback mistake, there was a protection mistake, we bounced [balls] off our shoulder pads. That all goes into offensive football. That has to be better. It starts with me, it starts with our coaching staff and also it falls on our players to understand why things happen.”

Tannehill didn’t have the benefit of running back Derrick Henry in the backfield for half of the season. But the Titans likely need to upgrade their skill positions outside of receiver A.J. Brown. Despite trading for Julio Jones, the club didn’t have a reliable No. 2 pass catcher at receiver or tight end.