Raiders have had no new extension talks with Derek Carr

Getty Images

Derek Carr will play for his sixth head coach next season in his ninth season with the Raiders, including interim coaches. He will play for his fourth offensive coordinator.

Will it be Carr’s last season with the Raiders?

Carr is entering the final year of the five-year, $125 million extension he signed in 2017.

New coach Josh McDaniels acknowledged Wednesday no new extension talks have taken place.

“But that doesn’t mean that’s not going to change,” McDaniels said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “We are aware of where we’re at on that, in that process.”

Carr, who turns 31 on March 28, started the first playoff game of his career in January. During the regular season, he passed for a career-high 4,804 yards, though he threw a career-high 14 interceptions and took 40 sacks.

McDaniels said he and Carr have spoken “a number of times” since the coach was hired Jan. 31.

“[I’m] really happy with the opportunity that I’ve had to get to know him,” McDaniels said of Carr. “He’s there in Nevada. He stays there in Nevada, so we’re aware of where things are and, again, as I said when I was introduced [as coach], I’m really looking forward to working with him. He’s won a lot of games. I feel good about what we can do with Derek as our quarterback.”

Carr is scheduled to make $19.8 million in 2022, which ranks 15th among NFL quarterbacks. Would he play for that, betting on himself to play well enough to secure a big payday in 2023? Would the Raiders try to sign Carr to an extension before seeing how he performs in McDaniels’ offense? Would the team listen to offers for him?

The Raiders have a decision to make.