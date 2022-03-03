Report: Giants ask Sterling Shepard to take pay cut

Getty Images

The Giants began working to clean up their salary cap mess this week and the effort appears set to continue with wide receiver Sterling Shepard.

Shepard is recovering from a December torn Achilles and is set to carry a $12.495 million cap charge into the 2022 season. The Giants would only clear $4.505 million of that space by cutting him and none of Shepard’s $8.475 million base salary is guaranteed, which is why keeping him with a pay cut could be a preferable way for both sides to move forward.

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports that the team has asked Shepard to take that cut. The new salary would reportedly be close to the league minimum of $1.035 million and the Giants could wipe out the final year of the deal to enable Shepard an earlier bite at free agency.

Shepard had 36 catches for 366 yards and a touchdown in seven games last season.

The Giants started their cap cutting by releasing tight end Kyle Rudolph and running back Devontae Booker. The Giants are looking to slash tens of millions from their cap, so they won’t be the last to go.