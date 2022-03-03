Report: Quandre Diggs is expected to be fully cleared in June

Getty Images

Safety Quandre Diggs suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula in the Seahawks’ Week 18 victory over the Cardinals. But as a pending free agent, he should be fine by the time training camp rolls around in the summer.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Diggs is expected to be fully medically cleared from his injuries in June.

Seattle acquired Diggs midway through the 2019 season from Detroit and he started 38 games for the franchise. Diggs was a Pro Bowl selection in 2020 and 2021, recording five interceptions in each of the last two seasons. He’s caught 13 picks with Seattle over the last three seasons.

The Lions drafted Diggs in the sixth round of the 2015 draft. In 65 games with the franchise and 40 starts, Diggs recorded six interceptions and 24 passes defensed.