Saints expect Michael Thomas back, but have “some work to do” at receiver

Getty Images

There’s little doubt that the biggest offensive offseason priority for the Saints is solidifying their plans at quarterback, but it’s not the only thing on General Manager Mickey Loomis’ agenda.

During a Thursday press conference, Loomis also discussed the need to address the wide receiver position. The team recently restructured wide receiver Michael Thomas’ contract, which indicates they believe he’ll be back from the ankle injury that kept him from playing at all last season.

That’s a big return for the New Orleans offense, but there are other free agents on the depth chart and Loomis said the team will be looking for more help in that area.

“We’re expecting to have Mike back,” Loomis said, via the team’s website. “His progress hopefully is going well, and the reports are that it’s been going well. I know he is certainly motivated; Michael is always motivated, so that’s not an issue. But Tre’Quan [Smith] is a free agent, and Deonte Harris is an RFA, so we’ve got some work to do to complete that room.”

Loomis said that the team will be value shopping in free agency and the impact of that on the receiver group will likely determine whether that’s a possibility for them in the first round of the draft in April.