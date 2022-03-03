Saints re-sign Juwan Johnson

Getty Images

The Saints are holding onto tight end Juwan Johnson.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that Johnson has signed a one-year extension with the team. Johnson was set for exclusive rights free agency, so the Saints only had to tender him an offer in order to make sure he remained in New Orleans.

Johnson joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and caught four passes in seven games with the team. He had 13 catches for 159 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games last season.

Adam Trautman, Nick Vannett, and Ethan Wolf are the other tight ends returning from the 2021 roster. How big a role they play in the passing game will likely be tied to what direction the Saints take at quarterback.