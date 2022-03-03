Sam Howell will throw at Combine, won’t do other drills

Getty Images

North Carolina’s Sam Howell is trying to move to the front of the list of quarterback prospects in this year’s draft and that effort will be a limited one at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Howell will throw on Thursday night, but that he will not do any other on-field work at the Combine. He hurt his calf at the Senior Bowl last month.

The injury is not expected to keep him from running and doing other drills at the school’s March 28 Pro Day workout.

Howell was 217-of-347 for 3,056 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions during his final collegiate season. He’s part of a quarterback class that also includes Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Matt Corral, Carson Strong, and Desmond Ridder.