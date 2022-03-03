Sean McVay is “refreshed” and “rejuvenated” after Super Bowl win

Getty Images

Sean McVay is indeed staying with the Rams, spurning the advances of TV networks and renewing his vows (undoubtedly with a huge raise) as coach of the team has has led for five years. On Wednesday, McVay made it clear that he’s going nowhere, at least not for now.

“I finished this season probably as refreshed and as rejuvenated as I’ve ever been,” McVay said, via the Associated Press. “I think a large part of that is being around coaches and players that give you that energy and that excitement. I’m really excited about coaching.”

Amazon reportedly was ready to pay McVay $20 million per year. Rams owner Stan Kroenke will be (or at least should be) paying McVay something close to that amount.

McVay has been dealing with separate concerns. His fiancée, Veronika Khomyn, is Ukrainian. And while her family is safe, McVay and Khomyn have spent the past week concerned about the war launched by Russia.

“Just watching the grace with which she’s handled this, how strong her family’s been in the midst of this, I’m just so proud to be associated with that culture,” McVay said. “President [Volodymy]) Zelenskyy’s leadership has been incredible.”

The situation has given McVay a perspective unique to NFL coaches.

“I think about so many things that I get worked up about, and then you see real-life examples of what it’s like to experience real adversity, what it’s like to really unify and show real resilience and toughness, all the things you want your teams to embody, but in the midst of real-life experiences,” McVay said.

McVay will be using those lessons in 2022 as a coach, not as a broadcaster. However, the networks will still be there, providing an eight-figure alternative that high-end coaches previously never had. It gives McVay ever-present leverage to get more from Kroenke in exchange for working a lot harder and enduring much more stress than a career that hinges on the many things a coach can’t control.

How much longer will McVay coach, given the allure of the increasingly crazy broadcasting money? That remains to be seen. But it will likely be an annual exercise, unless and until all of the prime spots are filled in a way that prevents the networks from revisiting the possibility of breaking the bank for McVay.