Texans “certainly open” to re-signing Justin Reid

Justin Reid recently said he’s “not opposed to the idea of staying” with the Texans. The Texans are not opposed to re-signing the safety.

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio said he has talked with Reid’s representation and is “certainly open” to bringing back Reid, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reid, 25, becomes a free agent March 16, having played out his four-year, $5.4 million rookie deal. He has made 53 career starts and has totaled 315 tackles, seven interceptions, 23 pass breakups, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

“Justin’s a good player,” Caserio said. “I think he’s well thought of in the league. I know he has a lot of respect from Lovie (Smith), had an opportunity to kind of play in a new system. I think more than anything, he’s had a lot of change over his career. So, if he has an opportunity to come back here, it’s another year in the same system.”

Reid played for three defensive coordinators in four seasons.