Thomas Brown taking over as Rams TEs coach

Getty Images

After winning Super Bowl LVI, the Rams have made several shifts on their coaching staff after several assistants have moved on to other jobs.

Assistant head coach/running backs coach Thomas Brown has been promoted to tight ends coach, head coach Sean McVay said in a video conference on Wednesday. Brown replaces Wes Phillips in coaching tight ends, as Phillips left the organization to become Minnesota’s offensive coordinator. Brown will also lead the search for a new running backs coach.

McVay also said that Chris Beake will be Los Angeles’ inside linebackers coach, Skyler Jones will serve as assistant defensive line coach, and Jeremy Springer will be an assistant special teams coach.

As previously reported, Liam Coen was announced as the Rams’ new offensive coordinator. Jake Peetz and Greg Olson are also joining L.A. as offensive assistants.

The Rams lost six assistants from their 2021 staff — most prominently offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who is now the Vikings’ head coach.