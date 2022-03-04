49ers hire Brian Griese as quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

ESPN’s hiring of Troy Aikman as its Monday Night Football analyst means new jobs for Brian Griese and Louis Riddick after two seasons in the booth. Riddick interviewed for the Steelers’ General Manager job this week.

Griese already has found a job working in the NFL.

ESPN reports the 49ers have hired Griese as their quarterbacks coach. He replaces Rich Scangarello, who left to become the offensive coordinator for the University of Kentucky.

Griese has a long relationship with Kyle Shanahan, who was on the Bucs’ coaching staff when Griese played there. Griese played for the Broncos when Shanahan’s father, Mike, was the head coach. Griese’s rookie season of 1998 was John Elway’s final season.

Griese has never coached on any level.

He joined ESPN in 2009, the year after his NFL playing career ended.