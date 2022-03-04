Aaron Rodgers has specific destinations in place, if he chooses to leave the Packers

USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers reportedly is torn between staying with the Packers or moving on. So if he’ll be moving on, where will he go?

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rodgers has specific deals lined up with other teams — and those teams have trade compensation lined up with the Packers. The potential moves have been arranged, essentially, with the permission of the Packers.

The destinations are believed to be exclusively in the AFC. To little surprise, the Broncos are one of them. Other viable possibilities are, we’re told, the Titans and Steelers.

To be clear, if Rodgers chooses Denver or Tennesseee or Pittsburgh, the deals will fall into place quickly, both as to the trade terms and as to the contract Rodgers would sign.

Thus, as we understand it, the current question isn’t simply Packers vs. Not the Packers. It’s Green Bay or Denver or Tennessee or Pittsburgh, with the final move hinging on whatever Rodgers decides to do.

Three weeks and one day ago, Rodgers said that he’d take a couple of weeks to contemplate his future, and that his decision would come pretty quickly. He’s now at the point where a decision soon needs to be made. He’s the first domino for the quarterback movement that will occur in the 2022 offseason. And he needs to decide whether he wants to stay with Green Bay in a division that, with him, the Packers can easily control, or whether he wants to jump to the AFC West with the Broncos, the AFC North with the Steelers, or the AFC South with the Steelers.

The clock continues to tick. Rodgers continues to mull over his choices. Time (but not much) will tell what he decides.