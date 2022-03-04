Baylor’s Tyquan Thornton runs 4.28-second 40-yard dash, fastest receiver at the Combine

Getty Images

Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is the fastest wide receiver at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Thornton ran his 40-yard dash in an official time of 4.28 seconds, topping what was a very fast group of wide receivers.

Eight wide receivers ran a 40 faster than 4.4 seconds: Thornton, Tennessee’s Velus Jones (4.31), Memphis’ Calvin Austin III (4.32), SMU’s Danny Gray (4.33), Rutgers’ Bo Melton (4.34), North Dakota State’s Christian Watson (4.36), Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson (4.38) and Ohio State’s Chris Olave’s (4.39).

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound Thornton has good size to go along with his great speed. Last year at Baylor he caught 62 passes for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns, all the best marks of his four-year college career. He is not viewed as one of the elite receiver prospects in this year’s draft, but that 40 time will open some eyes around the NFL.